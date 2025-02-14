Buckhead Capital Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,825.6% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at about $23,294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total value of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $442.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $409.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.93. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.05 and a 1-year high of $443.22.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

