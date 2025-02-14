The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.6% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Home Depot stock opened at $412.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $409.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

