Values Added Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,362 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12,136.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NUSC stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.78. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

