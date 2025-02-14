Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL). In a filing disclosed on February 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Dell Technologies stock on January 28th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) on 1/28/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 1/27/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) on 1/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) on 1/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 1/17/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) on 1/17/2025.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $110.31 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $117.15. The company has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. This represents a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock worth $115,564,106. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 92.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,767,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,513,401,000 after buying an additional 6,131,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,317,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.94.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

