Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.71 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average of $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.