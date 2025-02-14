Values Added Financial LLC Purchases 8,809 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Values Added Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 93.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the quarter. Values Added Financial LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at about $73,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,216,000 after acquiring an additional 491,585 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 371,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 497,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 13.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 59.56%. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

