BKV (NYSE:BKV) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BKV. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of BKV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BKV in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on BKV from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BKV from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BKV in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Get BKV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKV

BKV Stock Performance

NYSE BKV traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $23.69. 30,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71. BKV has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BKV will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BKV

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter worth about $7,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BKV during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BKV during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.