Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09), Zacks reports.

REPL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,477. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Replimune Group news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,013.88. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

