Cardano (ADA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $832.95 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion and approximately $832.95 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00000830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.86 or 0.02795711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00010352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00003625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,994,975,101 coins and its circulating supply is 35,201,193,526 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

