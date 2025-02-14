SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRH Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 192,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 191,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

