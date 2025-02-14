Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading 12.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 145,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 353,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Defiance Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$68.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.95.

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

