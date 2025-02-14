Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

