Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 38092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,769,000 after buying an additional 146,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 974,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,551,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,980,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

