First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 12091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $502.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
