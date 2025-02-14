First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 12091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $502.20 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.