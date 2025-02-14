Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $119.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

