Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. Wendy’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.980-1.020 EPS.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

