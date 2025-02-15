Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 70.02%. Wendy’s updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.980-1.020 EPS.
Wendy’s Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WEN
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/10 – 02/14
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Consumer Staples ETFs for Stability in a Volatile Market
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.