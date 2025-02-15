Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%.
Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.
About Tel-Instrument Electronics
