Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TIKK opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing, and sales of avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.