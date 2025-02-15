Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $23.94. Galapagos shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 92,471 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Galapagos from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Galapagos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Galapagos
Galapagos Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter valued at $461,727,000. Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 674,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the fourth quarter worth $3,300,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Galapagos by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
