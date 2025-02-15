SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.04%.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

SCIA opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

