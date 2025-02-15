SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.04%.
SCI Engineered Materials Stock Up 0.4 %
SCIA opened at $4.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04. SCI Engineered Materials has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.92.
About SCI Engineered Materials
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SCI Engineered Materials
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.