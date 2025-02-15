Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Increases By 100.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.38.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

