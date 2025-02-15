Short Interest in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Increases By 100.0%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
DFI Retail Group Price Performance
Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. DFI Retail Group has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.38.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
