Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 60,576 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

