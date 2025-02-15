YETI (NYSE:YETI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. YETI had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 28.31%. YETI updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-2.950 EPS.

YETI Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE YETI opened at $38.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

