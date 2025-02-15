Scarborough Advisors LLC Has $29.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,491,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,994,000 after purchasing an additional 915,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.06 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

