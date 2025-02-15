BXM Wealth LLC Invests $202,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BXM Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $150.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The stock has a market cap of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

