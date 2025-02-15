WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $143.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.09 and a 200-day moving average of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.