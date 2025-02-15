Palacios Wealth Management LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,645 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800,743 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,973,000 after purchasing an additional 83,376 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,345,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $431,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Walmart by 10.2% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,599 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,956,404.35. The trade was a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $2,663,098.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,814,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,825,769.20. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,728 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $105.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Walmart from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.