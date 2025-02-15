Asset Planning Inc Purchases Shares of 350 Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 243,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 35,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 69.1% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $154.96 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.30 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

