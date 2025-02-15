357 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by Asset Planning Inc

Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.90.

Zoetis Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSE ZTS opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average is $178.98. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

