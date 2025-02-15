Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,689,908 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,247 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $23.60 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

