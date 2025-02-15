iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Down 49.2% in January

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the January 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 37,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.38. 42,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,427. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.11. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.44 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

