Promising Oil Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 12th

ServiceNow, Oklo, and AltC Acquisition are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of ownership in companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil. Investors purchase these stocks as a way to invest in the oil industry and potentially benefit from the profits made by these companies. The value of oil stocks is influenced by various factors such as oil prices, global demand for oil, and company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $18.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $990.34. 810,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $204.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,078.82 and its 200-day moving average is $969.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO stock traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. 14,525,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,209,787. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,446,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

See Also