JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,244. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,922,000. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 34,249 shares during the period. Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.