JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,634,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,244. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.40.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
