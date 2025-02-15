Best Pharmaceutical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 13th

Zoetis, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Novo Nordisk A/S, Firefly Neuroscience, and West Pharmaceutical Services are the seven Pharmaceutical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Pharmaceutical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical drugs and medications. Investors buy these stocks to potentially profit from the performance and success of these pharmaceutical companies in the healthcare industry. The value of pharmaceutical stocks can be influenced by various factors such as drug approvals, clinical trials, patent expirations, and overall market conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Pharmaceutical stocks within the last several days.

Zoetis (ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

NYSE ZTS traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,218,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.08. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $200.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

LLY traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $871.66. 1,520,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.48 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $793.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $844.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

MRK traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.24. 9,083,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,019,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $134.63.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

JNJ traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $157.71. 4,430,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.00. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $168.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

NVO traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.95. 7,676,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,206,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $78.17 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

AIFF traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 36,139,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,292,053. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33. Firefly Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Shares of NYSE WST traded down $117.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.95. 2,686,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $206.07 and a 52 week high of $408.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.13.

