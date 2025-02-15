Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Short Interest Down 48.4% in January

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst bought 96,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,524.47. This trade represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $211,603.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,603.35. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Gryphon Digital Mining Trading Up 13.7 %

About Gryphon Digital Mining

NASDAQ GRYP traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

