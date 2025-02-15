BXM Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 3,218 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of BXM Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,795,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $846,735,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $549.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $561.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

