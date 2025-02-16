15,318 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,232,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,421,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 217,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 153,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Tlwm acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCY opened at $20.39 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.