Analyzing Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) & SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) and SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Emeren Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of Emeren Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of SuperCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emeren Group and SuperCom”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emeren Group $104.67 million 0.85 -$3.19 million ($0.13) -13.32 SuperCom $26.57 million 1.18 -$4.02 million ($0.22) -48.54

Analyst Ratings

Emeren Group has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom. SuperCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emeren Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Emeren Group and SuperCom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emeren Group 3 0 2 0 1.80 SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Emeren Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.38, indicating a potential upside of 152.60%. SuperCom has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.54%. Given Emeren Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Emeren Group is more favorable than SuperCom.

Risk & Volatility

Emeren Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuperCom has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emeren Group and SuperCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emeren Group -7.14% -2.05% -1.55% SuperCom 3.49% 79.94% 13.86%

Summary

Emeren Group beats SuperCom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emeren Group

(Get Free Report)

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. It operates in China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Poland, Italy, and Hungary. The company was formerly known as ReneSola Ltd and changed its name to Emeren Group Ltd in January 2023. Emeren Group Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About SuperCom

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. The company also provides PureRF, a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. Its PureRF suite includes PureRF Tags, Hands-Free Long-Range RFID Asset and Vehicle Tags, PureRF Readers, PureRF Activators, PureRF Initializer, House Arrest Monitoring System, PureRF RF Bracelet, PureCom RF Base Station, GOS Offender Tracking System, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor Offender Electronic Monitoring Software, Inmate Monitoring System, DoorGuard, and Personnel Tag. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B; cyber security strategic business unit products and solutions, which include Safend Encryptor, Safend Protector, Safend Inspector, Safend Discoverer, and SafeMobile; and wireless and RFID products include solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. It sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

