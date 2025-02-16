Aveo Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 174,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $103.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $87.92 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

