Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Issuer Direct stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Issuer Direct worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

