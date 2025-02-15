Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New $2.64 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

