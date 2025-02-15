BXM Wealth LLC Takes $626,000 Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

BXM Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 117,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $19.11.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

