Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 18426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $894.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 256,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 19,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 439,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 67,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 252,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.