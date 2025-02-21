Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 178,484 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 57% compared to the typical daily volume of 113,826 put options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,097,838,000 after purchasing an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 60,225,707 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,049,734,000 after buying an additional 2,886,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,437,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,783,000 after acquiring an additional 980,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,280,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $92,043,000 after acquiring an additional 943,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,190,000. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 55,549,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,482,143. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

