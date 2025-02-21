Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Trading 25% Higher – Still a Buy?

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) was up 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 2,761,005 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 527% from the average daily volume of 440,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

