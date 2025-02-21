H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.01 and last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 9623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.95 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.84 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 731.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

