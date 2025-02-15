Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stake in EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 221,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 1,868.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. EVI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $237.78 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered EVI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

About EVI Industries

(Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

