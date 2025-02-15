Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Hang Lung Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS HNLGY remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. Hang Lung Group has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $7.56.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hang Lung Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.