Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hang Lung Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNLGY remained flat at $7.31 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.37. Hang Lung Group has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $7.56.

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

