Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Update

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAO remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,469. Haoxi Health Technology has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Get Haoxi Health Technology alerts:

Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.