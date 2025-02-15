Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO) Short Interest Update

Haoxi Health Technology Limited (NASDAQ:HAO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a growth of 93.0% from the January 15th total of 54,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 315,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Haoxi Health Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HAO remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 51,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,469. Haoxi Health Technology has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $265.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.
Haoxi Health Technology Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Haoxi Health Technology
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for Haoxi Health Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haoxi Health Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.