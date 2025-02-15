Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.16. 5,032,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,630,980. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

