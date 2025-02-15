Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vale by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vale by 9.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 75,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vale by 6.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 3.8% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 98,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 83.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

Vale Stock Up 2.1 %

VALE stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

